EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Drivers should expect to see more patrolling the roads and interstates near Edwardsville. A high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign starts Friday, August 18 and goes through Tuesday, September. 5.

“Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” states Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with Illinois State Police to step up law-enforcement. They say drivers should expect to see more officers on the road, roadside safety checks, and nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say that they are also looking for drunk drivers.