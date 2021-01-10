Illinois police investigate pedestrian struck, killed on I-64

ILLINOIS – A woman was struck and killed on Interstate 64 near IL-159 Saturday evening.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m.
Police say the woman was a pedestrian but did not say why she was on the highway.
Several lanes of westbound Interstate 64 were closed as police investigated the crash.
