FREEBURG, Ill. – Investigators in Freeburg, Illinois, are looking into a murder after a woman’s body was found Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, officers noticed everything was secured, looked through the front door, and saw a body inside a little after 8:00 p.m. They were called for a wellness check at Deerfield Trailer Park. Freeburg Police said they were then contacted by Belleville police.

When making a traffic stop, officers pulled over a vehicle that is registered to the now deceased woman. They took the driver into custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.