Illinois police officer hailed as hero after saving man from car stuck on train tracks

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg Police Officer is being praised for his quick thinking that saved a life when an impaired driver’s vehichle got stuck on train tracks.

Sunday, March 14, Officer Chris Beaupre found a red Ford Fusion stuck on the tracks west of Academy Street and Ferris Street. He immediately called for the trains on the track to be stopped.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Nicholas C. Collins, 27. Collins told the officer he missed a turn and ended up on the tracks.

During their conversation, the railroad gate light came on and a train was approaching. Because Beaupre already notified the conductor of the issue, the train was able to stop, effectively saving Collins and his vehicle.

Collins had several indicators of alcohol impairment and after an investigation was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving without liability insurance, and illegal transportation of alcohol.



Officer Beaupre was later awarded a “Blue Max” award by his supervisor for a job well done. The Galesburg Police Department has recently implemented the Blue Max Award program to recognize officers for a job well done and encourage excellence within the Police Department.