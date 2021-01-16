Illinois Police search for 2 missing Godfrey teens

GODFREY, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two teens missing from Godfrey, Ill.

Police said 15-year-old Liliana R. McDonald and 17-year-old Logan Strack were last seen Friday in a gray 2009 Nissan Versa with temporary license plates at 1:45 p.m.

Liliana has brown waist-length hair with colored tips, 5-feet-tall, and 115 pounds.

She has a history of mental illness and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information about the teens should contact the Madison County Sheriff at (618) 692-6087.