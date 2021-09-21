Illinois police seeking tips on missing ISU graduate student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of an Illinois State University graduate student are asking the public for tips as the search for the young man continues nearly a month after he vanished. Twenty-five-year-old Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His family from Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days. Bloomington police said Monday they need tips from the public in their ongoing search. Day’s mother says it’s not like him to disappear without telling them his whereabouts. She says he wants to become a doctor and was attending ISU to get his master’s degree in speech pathology.

