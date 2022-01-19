Illinois postal worker sentenced for stealing gift cards from mail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. — A former southern Illinois postal worker was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing gift cards from the mail, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.
Casey L. Neal, 31, of Belle Rive, pleaded guilty to theft by a postal service employee back in October 2021. Prosecutors said she stole more than $300 worth of cash and gift cards from greeting cards that were sent through post offices in Belle Rive, Dahlgren, and Macedonia.
The thefts happened in January and February 2021 when she was a substitute sales and distribution clerk.
The gift cards were from retailers and restaurants, including Dick’s Sporting, Goods, Chik-fil-A, and Dairy Queen. She used some of the cards to purchase money orders to pay personal creditors, according to the attorney’s office.
In addition to her sentence, Neal was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.