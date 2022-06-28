Illinois Governor:

Illinois Republicans are choosing a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his advantage. A GOP front-runner is state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the primary, including with ads noting he’s “100% pro-life.” Those messages improved Bailey’s standing with Republican voters but will hurt in a general election in a state where voters twice rejected Trump by double digits. Republican Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city, was as a top candidate but damaged by repeated attacks.

Illinois Senate:

Seven candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The winner will take on incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth. She’s unopposed in the Democratic primary. Duckworth will be the clear favorite in November as she seeks a second term. Leading the pack of Republicans in terms of exposure and money raised is former Lake County assistant public defender Kathy Salvi. Others running are political activist Peggy Hubbard, Dolton pastor Anthony Williams, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, managing partner of an investment services company Robert “Bobby” Piton, real estate business owner Casey Chlebek, and radio station owner Matthew Dubiel.