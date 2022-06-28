ST. LOUIS – The Holy Trinity Catholic Church is one of many polling places where Illinois locals will cast ballots.

Two of the more closely watched races are contests where former President Donald Trump has weighed in. There are six candidates competing in the Republican Primary for Illinois governor. Current Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey are among the candidates who have been receiving the most attention. Bailey has been endorsed by Trump. The other candidates are Gary Rabin, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon, and Jesse Sullivan.

The winner will take on the current Illinois governor, democrat JB Pritzker in November. Pritzker is expected to win his primary against his only challenger Beverly Miles.

Another hotly contested race is the Republican Primary for the newly created 15th congressional district. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller, both current GOP congressional representatives are squaring off against each other. This has been a bitter battle with lots of ads for and against each candidate. Miller has been endorsed by Trump, the former president appearing at a recent rally with miller.

The winner there will take on Paul Lange in the November 8, General Election. The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain open until 7 p.m.