Illinois puts $15M into 2 advanced manufacturing academies

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will spend $15 million on two academies that will train hundreds of workers in advanced manufacturing skills, with the first students enrolling later this year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said the advanced manufacturing academies will be located at Heartland Community College in the central Illinois community of Normal and at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, near St. Louis. The $15 million comes from Illinois’ capital plan. Other funding will come from regional partners and employers such as Rivian, which has an electronic-vehicle assembly plant in Normal.

