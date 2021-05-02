Illinois puts $15M into 2 advanced manufacturing academies

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police officers report five more people shot in four separate incidents from late Saturday night into Sunday morning. These shootings are in addition to the 11 people shot Friday night into Saturday. Of all these shootings, at least 2 people have died.

Police say a man was shot and killed at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Cook Avenue. Officers found the victim laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.