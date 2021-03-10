Illinois reaches highest 7-day vaccination average with more than 95,000 doses administered

Illinois

IDPH announces 1,682 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois has reached another milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 95,369 doses. 

A total of 4,323,145 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,738,045. 

A total of 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 349,983 for long-term care facilities. 

In addition, IDPH announced 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,488 specimens for a total of 18,804,759.  As of last night, 1,157 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 111 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 3-9, 2021 is 2.3%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 3-9, 2021 is 2.6%.

