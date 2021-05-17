Illinois renters can receive up to $25,000 to help with missed payments

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note. (Credit: Getty)

EAST ST. LOUIS– Gov. JB Pritzker is announcing $1.5B in housing assistance for Illinois renters and landlords affected during the pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $25,000 of assistance.

The second round of rental assistance funding is now available for residents who have experienced economic hardship during the pandemic.

You can watch him make the announcement from East St. Louis this afternoon.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will distribute more than $1B in funding to Illinois renters and landlords to help prevent evictions.

Gov. Pritzker also signed HB 2877 into law establishing a new structure to efficiently distribute rental assistance to residents. It also allows for the sealing of eviction records until August 1, 2022.

Gov. Pritzker said the ILRPP will ensure at least 120,000 household renters see relief. He says any eligible resident who is a renter and behind on payments due to financial hardship is eligible. The money is paid directly to their housing provider or landlord.

The funding can cover missed rent payments as far back as June 2020. You can also prepay payments through August 2021, or until the funding is exhausted.

Applications for ILRPP will be accepted May 17 – June 7. Interested residents can apply online at: ILRPP.IHDA.org.

Tenant eligibility requirements:

  • Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.
  • 2020 household income was below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted for household size.
  • The household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence.
  • Household must have an unpaid rent balance.
  • Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of AMI and to households with one or more members that have been unemployed for at least 90 days.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News