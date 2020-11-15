Illinois reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and 72 confirmed new deaths.

With the numbers announced Sunday, the state has reported 573,616 cases of COVID-19, including 10,742 deaths.

The latest confirmed and probable cases were the result of 84,831 tests administered over 24 hours.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 14.8%.

As of last night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in intensive care units and 490 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.