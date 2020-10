CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois public health officials are reporting 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

The state topped 300,000 cases over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that 8,791 people have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, Illinois has reported 51,656 COVID-19 tests.

The seven-day for positive rate is 3.3%.

As of Saturday evening 1,521 were reported hospitalized with COVID-19.