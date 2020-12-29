Illinois reports additional 106 deaths, 5,644 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 106 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total 13,103,444.

As of last night, 4,313 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 22 – 28 is 7.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 22 – 28 is 8.8%.