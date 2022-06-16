MANTENO, Ill. (AP) — A state agency says a COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in northeastern Illinois has spread to 22 residents and staff members.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that 16 residents and six staff members at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, about 50 miles south of Chicago, have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms.

The state agency said, however, that a “small number” are showing mild symptoms. It said one resident who had already been under hospice care “and completely asymptomatic” died Wednesday, hours after testing positive for the virus and getting a booster shot.