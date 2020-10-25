Illinois reports more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive testing rate over the past seven days.

Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases. Since the pandemic began, 9,505 in Illinois have died from COVID-19.

Overall, there have been 374,256 positive cases. The data comes after the state announced a one-day record for new confirmed cases.

State officials have pleaded with Illinois residents to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions.

