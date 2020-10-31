Illinois reports record 7,899 new virus cases, 46 new deaths

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois has set a new single-day record for new COVID-19  infections for the third straight day with 7,899 cases.

The new total tops Friday’s record of 6,943 cases.

On Thursday, the state reported 6,363 cases, which also set a record at the time.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the state now has a total of 410,300 cases.

Officials also have announced an additional 46 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,757 during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on tests now stands at 7.5%, the highest it has been since May 29.

