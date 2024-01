FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois cannabis sales are on fire for the third year in a row.

The new annual record for 2023 exceeds $1.6 billion. More than 42 million items were sold in adult-use cannabis dispensaries last year.

That’s a 15% increase from 2022. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the benefits from the sales will be used to grow the economy in the state’s historically disinvested areas.