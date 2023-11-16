HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – An Illinois ban on high-power semiautomatic weapons is facing a new challenge. Republican State Representative Dan Caulkins is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the law.

According to the Belleville NewsDemocrat, the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act’ was adopted after the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, last year. It prohibits the possession, manufacture, or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. The law is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Caulkins argues the law violates Second Amendment rights and that the justices involved in the case had conflicts of interest. He explained that they received campaign contributions from people who support the ban, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, which go against the separation of powers.