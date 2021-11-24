Illinois Republicans propose new stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Republicans in the Illinois House of Representatives announced a plan on Wednesday for a new round of stimulus checks to Illinois residents.

The proposal is an attempt to curb impeding inflation rates by helping with the cost of living. As a result, the checks would be of an amount lower than federal checks distributed since the pandemic began.

The potential plan would send $200 to people making fewer than $75,000 per year and $400 to joint filers making less than $150,000.

“We hear a lot of stories at this time of year with inflation about how much the cost of Thanksgiving meal is going to go up, or how much Christmas gifts are going to go up,” said State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield). “But it’s so much more than that. It’s groceries every single day and the cost of being able to heat your home.

The plan would cost an estimated $1.4 billion. State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) said he would want the state to use part of the $8 billion in COVID relief money it received from the American Rescue Plan.