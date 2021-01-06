Illinois residents 65 and older eligible in next phase of COVID vaccinations

CHICAGO- Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the next phase of vaccinations in Illinois will include residents 65 years and older. He also said he believes the next phase of vaccinations could begin in a few weeks.

He said during an afternoon briefing that Phase 1B will include more people than the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

ACIP recommends those age 75 and over get the vaccine in Phase 1B. Illinois officials say they are including more residents to create more equity in the vaccination process.

” I believe strongly we need to protect more of our seniors early than ACIP recommends. For last 10 months, we’ve seen vulnerability to COVID of our entire population of our seniors. Importantly, the average age of death is much lower than 75 for Black and Latinos Illinoisans,” said Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker explained the average age of those who died from COVID varied by race.

81- average age for white people who died of COVID-19 in Illinois

72- average age for Black people who died of COVID-19 in Illinois

68- average age for Latino people who died of COVID-19 in Illinois

Phase 1B will also include frontline essential workers. Gov. Pritzker said there are an estimated 3.2 million people that are included in that phase.

Frontline essential workers include people like first responders, police, educators, postal service, and others who can’t work remotely due to their job requirements.

Illinois plans to use the National Guard to help with mass vaccination sites across the state.

As of January 5, Illinois has administered 207,106 doses. That includes some second doses for those first vaccinated in December.