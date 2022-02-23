Illinois residents brave winter weather to stock up on last-minute items

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Despite the wintry blast, Illinois residents ventured out Wednesday night to grab last-minute groceries, gas, and winter gear.

The latest storm brought sleet and snow to Illinois, with some freezing rain coming from Belleville to Waterloo.

That means plenty of people are plowing roads and salting the sidewalks. Many in Cahokia Heights made sure to grab gas and winter gear.

Fast-food restaurants also saw lines snaking around the block as customers grabbed dinner.

Others flocked to the stores to stock up on essentials, gearing up for another wave of wintry weather.

“I got toilet paper, toothbrushes, paper plates, an electric shaver, toilet paper, as you can see,” said shopper Adam Thomas Hubbs. “All the staples cause I’m not coming back.”

“Me and my children are just going to sit around and have fun, I’m here to shop and get some food,” said another shopper, Michael Nance. “We’re going to try and melt some chocolate for chocolate strawberries and Carmel strawberries.”

Whether at the store or on the roads, there’s one thing many people agree on. They’re tired of the ups and downs and ready for spring.

One man told me he tried getting salt at a nearby hardware store, and they were sold out. He’s hoping he’ll have better luck tomorrow.