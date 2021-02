RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – An unknown number of people who registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds were accidentally told their appointments had been canceled.

According to the St. Clair County Health Department, people had received an email or text with the incorrect claim.

The health department is asking people to disregard those messages and still show up at the fairgrounds at their scheduled times.

The vaccines are being administered by appointment only.