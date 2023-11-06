ST. LOUIS – With winter just around the corner, the Illinois River Watch is looking for volunteers to help study road salt’s impact on waterways.

They’ll train community members to monitor chloride levels in local rivers, ponds, streams, and wetlands. The river watch says identifying areas where salt use impacts water quality is essential for protecting habitats and keeping people and animals safe. They say monitoring trips would only take 15 minutes.

The training will be held virtually Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If you can’t make it, there’s another one next Tuesday, November 14; another one on November 29, and a final one on December 6.