Illinois roads wet, sledding hills full as snow falls over the region

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The fast hit of snow put down about two inches of snow over Madison County.

Traffic on Interstate 270 was on the move but the shoulders were slushy. Side streets in the village of Glen Carbon were wet. Joseph Monroe, IDOT District 8’s Operation Engineer, says his crews have done a good job, but they will be dealing with the last of the steadier snow farther east and north into the evening. Plus, they’ll be doing some touch-up work in the metro.

“It’s the intersections, the ramps, and what we would call the auxiliary lanes,” he said. “They’ve been touched but when the weather bumped up and we got heavier snow, those are the things you start giving up to make sure mainline traffic can get through so you don’t get anyone stuck.”

The goal is to get things as snow and water free as possible to avoid refreeze overnight.

This is the first significant snow this winter this far east in the St. Louis region. In Glen Carbon, that meant a trip to Miner Park for sledding for lots of kids. The Deakos family saw the snow falling and decided that almost four-year old Tate needed to get out and practice his snowman making, snowball throwing, and sledding skills.

“I was working today and I thought let’s get outside and have some fun while it’s snowing. Everybody’s been so cooped up,” says dad Peter Deakos.