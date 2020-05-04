Illinois marijuana sales top $37 million in April; second-highest sales since sales began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced statewide adult-use cannabis sales were more than $37 million for the month of April. Those sales came while the state stay-at-home order was in place.

Medical and adult-use cannabis remained open during the stay-at-home order because it was declared an essential business.

“Our top priority is to ensure consumers are safe when they go to a dispensary to purchase

cannabis,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker in a press release. “The steps we’ve taken to increase social distancing at dispensaries are accomplishing that, while also enabling this new industry to continue to grow. As such, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical cannabis users to obtain the product they need through May 30.”

Here are the sales over the last four months:

April: $37,260,497.89 (30-day period)

March: $35,902,543.22 (31-day period)

February: $34,805,072.01 (29-day period)

January: $39,247,840.83 (31-day period)