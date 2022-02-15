Illinois school mask mandate suspended after committee ruling

Students in fifth grade wear masks as they wait for their teacher in the classroom at Oak Terrace Elementary School in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A legislative committee has suspended a mask mandate for K-12 schools in Illinois.

The bipartisan Joint Committee on Administration Rules (JCAR) voted Tuesday to block the re-implementation of Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate.

“As it stands today, the statewide school mask mandate is no longer in place following support from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers serving on JCAR,” said Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) in a statement.

“Governor Pritzker’s go-it-alone approach has caused chaos across our state,” Elik continued. “When a legislative body had the opportunity to decide, they voted to suspend the governor’s school mask mandate.”

The governor’s emergency rule on COVID mitigations for Illinois expired on Sunday, Feb. 13, prompting the Pritzker administration to refile the rule on Monday to put it back into effect. The JCAR voted 9-0-2 to suspend it.