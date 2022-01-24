Illinois Secretary of State departments, Driver Services facilities reopen today

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all Secretary of State departments will reopen for in-person transactions, including Driver Services facilities, on Monday, January 24, 2022. This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this month that they were to close due to the surge in COVID cases.

These facilities were closed on January 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide. Online transactions remained open for all departments to conduct office services. Masks and social distancing are required when they reopen.

Customers who wish to schedule an appointment at one of the select Driver Services facilities requiring appointments may do so beginning Monday morning. Visit ilsos.gov for a list of Driver Services facilities requiring appointments. Driver Services facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule reopen on Tuesday, January 25.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31, 2022, and covers expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022. Online services remain available at ilsos.gov. Customers can:

Renew a license plate sticker.

Renew a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtain a driver record abstract.

File Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

Three Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) facilities are currently open for in-person CDL services only.: Rockford at 4734 Baxter Rd., Springfield at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. and Marion at 1905 Rendelman St.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.