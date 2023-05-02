ST. LOUIS – May is foster Parent Appreciation Month, and Illinois state leaders are recognizing the more than 8,000 families across the state who care for foster children. However, the Department of Children and Family Services is still looking for more help.

The agency says foster homes are needed for children of all age groups. Including siblings, children with special needs, teenage mothers and their babies, and LGBTQ children. There is a wide range of support for foster families, Including monetary, educational, and psychological assistance.

Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, be financially stable, and complete the necessary training and background checks.