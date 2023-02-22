SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois hunters harvested more than 158,000 deer over the past hunting season, which ended last month.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, hunters harvested around 8% more deer from the most recent archery and firearm deer seasons compared to the previous cycle from 2021-22. Around 146,000 deer were harvested during the last cycle.

Illinois allows specific seasons for deer hunting for archery hunters, youth hunters, traditional firearms, muzzleloaders, and late winter/antlerless seasons.

The numbers are based on harvests primarily in northern Illinois counties.