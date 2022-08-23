ST. LOUIS – Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth promises help in the metro-east.

She had a roundtable discussion on community needs and then toured the damage from recent flooding.

“So far we Raised $37 million from both a combination of state grants that Governor has put forward as well as federal dollars that I’ve brought to the table and I’m also bringing additional dollars,” Duckworth said. “It’s critically important – they are literally living in raw sewage. Their kids can’t play on the lawn. Nobody deserves to live that way in this country. We are going to solve the problem. It’s not a new problem, but certainly, it’s one that now that it’s got my attention we’ll bring in people to solve it to fix many of the wrongs that have been done in the past.”

As the clean-up continues, Senator Duckworth said the Army Corp of Engineers, the EPA, and the state of Illinois will work together until the problems are fixed.