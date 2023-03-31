SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one step closer to becoming the first state to regulate child social media influencers.

The Senate passed a proposal to create trust accounts for children influencers if their parents have monetized content featuring them. It would also allow the minor to request social media companies to delete all of the content with them once they turn 18.

Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), the Senate sponsor of the bill, says it solves a new child labor issue.

“This new digital era has allowed children to find ways to make money online from the content they make,” Koehler said. “The problem is that many parents take this opportunity to pocket the money themselves, and encourage their children to make more content for their benefit.”

In addition, the bill would require parents to report details such as their child’s hours, how much money they made, and how much they deposited into their child’s trust account to the Illinois Department of Labor. If the parent does not follow the law, the minor may sue for actual and punitive damages.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and now heads to the House, where it is sponsored by Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington).