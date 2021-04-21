Illinois Senate GOP staffer reprimanded for sending political email

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A staff member for Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie has been reprimanded for using a state government email account to remind colleagues of a political fundraiser.

Leanne Bucci is personnel and fiscal manager for the Senate Republicans. Bucci sent the email, obtained by The Associated Press, last weekend about Monday’s annual Caucus Chicken Fry in Springfield. Staff members and families attended the political fundraiser for free.

Spokeswoman Whitney Barnes said Wednesday that Bucci realized the error and reported it. The Senate Republicans’ chief of staff imposed discipline, but Barnes would not comment further. It was also referred to the legislative inspector general.