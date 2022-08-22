CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois visited the community in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to examine the damages caused by flooding.

Duckworth participated in a public round table discussion on Monday. She said she promised the flood victims that she is getting them help.

Duckworth said it’s a painful sight to see the damage to infrastructure and the heavy toll on communities.

“This community has been suffering for a very long time with all of the sewage infrastructure issues but the community here is still suffering,” Duckworth said. “I wanted to make sure I brought all of the programs and federal dollars here to show we are going fix these problems.”

The July 26-28 record rainfall hit parts of the Metro East and St. Louis which left hundreds of homes and streets flooded. Some areas received 12 inches of rain leaving many residents wondering how they would recover.

Duckworth toured flooded sites to discuss opportunities for economic growth in the city.

“We are going to solve the problem and it’s one that’s got my attention to fix many of the wrongs done in the past,” Duckworth said.

The residents and leaders said they are grateful that help is on the way.

“The amount of money that is coming to the city, I learned has never been done before so seeing how she is operating makes me hopeful,” said Jennifer Chike.

“A group of federal, state, and elected officials have shown a lot of compassion for the residents. They really answered those tough questions residents need to know,” said Earl McDowell, President of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. inc., East St. Louis Alumni Chapter.