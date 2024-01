SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tommy Duckworth announce USDA grants to increase ethanol-based fuel at Illinois gas stations.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided $500 million to install more dispensers and storage tanks at gas stations. Stations affected include ‘Casey’s General Store’ gas station locations in Carbondale and ‘Nokomis,’ as well as ‘Piasa Enterprise Inc.’ in Hartford.

Blending ethanol into fuel has helped lower fuel costs by 25%.