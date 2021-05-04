Illinois serial killer? TikTok videos spreading rumors about Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of videos posted on TikTok are putting the Rockford are in a negative light. The creators allege the Forest City has a serial killer on its hands. But, much like the content on these apps, the message should be taken with a grain of salt. Investigators tell us this year is nothing out of the ordinary.

With nearly 2 million views, one TikTok video is claiming Rockford could have a serial killer on the loose. There is another thread on the subject on Reddit. Several comments are asking police and the media for answers. We spoke with officials to clarify what is really going on in the city. So far in 2021, the remains of at least five people have been discovered in Winnebago County.

“100%, this is not a serial killer,” said Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

The viral video references skeletal remains found in March near Bypass 20 and 251. Illinois State Police say early reports indicate a possible suicide. Coroner Hintz says the remains have been sent to Indiana for further investigation.

“We have a pretty good idea, and I don’t want to release anything yet, it’s not suspicious. We have a pretty good idea but until I get a little more, I don’t want to say anything else with that,” Hintz said.

Later in March, another body was discovered in a storage unit in Roscoe. The woman was later defied as Michelle Arnold-Boesigner from Harvard but no cause of death was released.

“I dont think our case is related to any other case, but I don’t know anything about the other cases, rightfully so,” said Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans.

“We do know the Roscoe Police Department is investigating that. We did do an autopsy. That has absolutely nothing to do with the others,” Hintz added. ” I can only speculate, but spread throughout a year, we might get four missing bodies a year. So, did we just find ours at the beginning of the year and the rest of the year will be okay? I think it’s a mere coincidence. I don’t think there’s anything to it.”

We reached out to the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for comment but neither has responded.

Related stories: