Illinois slowly easing stay-at-home restrictions as COVID-19 testing expands

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Friday felt like a different world in Illinois as Governor J.B. Pritzker’s new, modified stay home order took effect and even more COVID-19 testing became available.

Pritzker has not labeled it a reopening but it certainly had that feel.

Certain state parks reopened for hiking and biking. Pet groomers became essential businesses with some restrictions.

Non-essential stores were allowed to open for phone and online orders via pickup or delivery.

Golf courses were back in business but under strict guidelines: groups of two at time only; no carts (except for those with medical waivers); putting greens, driving ranges, and clubhouses remained off limits.

“Just being able to be open is a blessing,” said Mark Marcuzzo, Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City.

Marcuzzo lamented all the restrictions but was just glad to see people on the course again.

“It warms my heart. It was a rough go. Seven weeks of nothing. There are a lot of stipulations but at least we have a lot of people coming out. Boy are they having fun, he said. “I think the best thing about today is how gracious everyone has been and how everyone’s been abiding by the rules; how everyone is making sure everyone is safe.”

Surgery centers and hospitals could once again offer certain, elective surgeries.

However, wearing a mask is no longer simply recommended. It is required in public for those over age two when social distancing is not possible.

One huge change not part of the governor’s order: Walgreens opened its first St. Louis area drive-thru COVID-19 testing station at the Cahokia store, joining the growing list of sites offering free tests, even for those with no symptoms of infection.

“It feels incredible,” said Julie Bickers, Walgreens health care supervisor. “I know there are a lot of people doing testing around us. I think we’re in the neighborhoods and communities we need to be and serve the public. For us to able to step us as pharmacists and do this is outstanding. We’ve come an incredibly far way.”

Walgreens plans to open drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at stores in 49 states. There was no word on possible locations in Missouri.