Illinois State Fair cancels opening day events due to severe thunderstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Inclement weather forced the www.IllinoisStateFair.info to cancel opening day festivities, including a concert from former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar.

Sangamon County, home of the Illinois State Fair, is under threat of severe thunderstorms. To protect fairgoers, organizers had to cancel the Hagar concert and the annual Twilight Parade.

Refunds will be given if requested. Ticket holders who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will have to contact Ticketmaster to receive their refund. Tickets that were purchased through the Illinois State Fair box office, either in-person or via phone will need to pick up a refund form at the box office, or print the form located on the Illinois State Fair website and attached their physical tickets to the form. Those forms can either be mailed in or dropped off at the box office and ticket holders will be issued a refund check once the refund is processed.

The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22.