SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Fair is just over two months away, and now you can finally buy grandstand tickets in-person. The box office will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the performances include Old Dominion, Alanis Morissette, and Tim Mcgraw.

The 2023 Illinois state fair runs from August 10th through August 20th. Learn more and purchase tickets here.