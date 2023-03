SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Concert tickets go on sale Friday morning for the 2023 Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Four concerts have been announced so far. REO Speedwagon and Maren Morris will take the main stage this year.

The other acts are Old Dominion and Alter Bridge. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

The Illinois State Fair in Springfield runs from August 10 through August 20 this year.