SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Hundreds showed up for the opening day of the Illinois State Fair on Thursday, but some were surprised to find that a lot of the rides were closed. The Illinois Department of Labor shared that due to the heavy rain on Wednesday, they weren’t able to finish inspecting the rides.

‘Losing that whole day, the day before the fair, meant that a huge number of inspections couldn’t happen, and we had to push a lot to today,” explained. “So we’re getting them all done today, making sure that every single ride, even if it’s been permitted earlier in the year, gets a fresh inspection right before the fair. We wanted to just in an abundance have caution and make sure that we operate as safely as possible.”

The fair continues Friday with Agriculture Day, where Illinois’ farmers are highlighted for their work. Saturday is ‘Kids Day,’ so children 12 and under can get in free.

Sunday is also ‘Veteran’s and Gold Star Families Day,” and they will also get free admission and discounted ride passes.