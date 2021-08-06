Illinois State Fair sets COVID-19 vaccination, and mask requirements

ST. LOUIS- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Friday announced a series of steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant at the 2021 Illinois State Fair, taking place in Springfield from August 12-22.

All attendees, regardless of vaccine status, will need to wear masks in public indoor settings.

All Grandstand concert visitors will need to wear masks at all performances.

Standing Room Only ticketholders will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a concert.

Unvaccinated fairgoers will be encouraged to wear masks at all times.

Track ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks.

Masks will be encouraged for the fair’s Twilight Parade.

Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires will also be required to wear masks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will have six vaccination sites available on scene.

“As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a news release. “Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses.”



“The safety of our attendees has and will always be our first priority at the Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, IDOA Director in the same release. “We will continue to offer a world-class entertainment and agricultural showcase while prioritizing the health and safety of attendees.”

The Missouri State Fair, which also runs August 12-22, has not released COVID-19 protocols yet. A spokeswoman confirms to FOX2 that COVID vaccines will be available on-site in Sedalia.

