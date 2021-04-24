Illinois State Fire Marshal investigating Swansea Outback Steakhouse blaze

SWANSEA, Ill. – Firefighters were called to the Outback Steakhouse at around 3:00 am on North Illinois Street. A fire started in the front of the building and flames lit up the night.
Swansea firefighters called other area departments to help put out the fire. They say the building appears to be salvageable. No one was inside at the time of the fire and there are no injuries to report.
The cause of the fire is not clear. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire for any suspicious activity. The heavy damage is in the front of the building and not in the kitchen area.