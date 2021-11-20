Illinois State Museum debuts store with state-themed items

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new store at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will feature products made in the state, along with state-themed souvenirs, specialty foods, and toys.

It’ll be called the Shop and it opens to the public on Saturday. The store is located on the first floor of the Illinois State Museum, which owns and operates the Shop to fund programs and research.

Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko is the museum’s director and says that opening the store marks an important moment in the museum’s return to operations.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration shut down the museum in 2015 during an ongoing budget impasse. It reopened the following year but has seen closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.