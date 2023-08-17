SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Eight men from across Illinois are under arrest following an Illinois State Police operation to combat human trafficking in the Springfield area.

State Police officials said the operation happened Aug. 9 and 10 and it was focused on identifying people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, the following people were arrested on the listed charges:

David L. Kraemer, 41 of Lovington – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

Cody R. Jones, 34 of Springfield – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

Shannan C. Morrow, 52 of White Hall – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor, sexual exploitation of a child

Edgar G. Mendoza, 32 of Springfield – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

Phillip J. Smith, 43 of Rochester – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

Timothy E. Smith, 28 of Springfield – indecent solicitation of a child (2 counts), travelling to meet a minor (2 counts)

Kory W. Tobias, 45 of Chatham – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

Zebei D. Zhu, 37 of Springfield – indecent solicitation of a child, travelling to meet a minor

The operation, officials said, was part of a multifaceted approach by State Police aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois.

“ISP is increasing its efforts to protect those who are vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labor, and sexual servitude,” said State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP conducted a similar operation in June in which seven people in the Metro East were arrested. Anyone who thinks about feeding the demand for human trafficking should know that ISP could be waiting behind a door for them with handcuffs.”

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney also provided support for the operation.

Officials added that anyone who suspects human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.