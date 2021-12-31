Illinois State Police arrest suspect in Bradley officer’s death

BRADLEY, Ill. – One of two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a Bradley Police officer and critically injuring another officer outside a hotel was arrested Friday morning by Illinois State Police.

Darius D. Sullivan, 25, is in custody, and arrangements are being made to bring him back to Kankakee County, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police. Department.

Darius Sullivan (left) and Xandria Harris (right)

Police are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or about the incident is encouraged to call ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

On Wednesday, a report of barking dogs sent officers to the Comfort Inn along State Route 50. The hotel is located in Bradley, Illinois. The community is located around 70 miles south of Chicago. They found the animals in a parked vehicle.

The officers talked to the owner of the vehicle in a hotel room. A statement from the Bradley Police Department says that the officers were attacked during the conversation. Both officers were shot in the incident.

The officers were taken to the hospital. One of the officers has died and the other is in critical condition. The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.