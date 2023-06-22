COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – An investigation is underway after officers with the Collinsville Police Department reportedly shot a gun-wielding suspect earlier this week.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue. Investigators say several Collinsville officers responded to the suspect with a gun over an undisclosed matter.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, allegedly pointed a gun at officers. After that, several officers fired at the suspect and struck him.

The suspect was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital. No officers were hurt in the incident.

An Illinois State Police criminal investigations unit is investigating the case. Additional details are limited, but ISP says the investigation is “active and ongoing.”