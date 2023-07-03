SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) launched a new website for Illinois residents to view Illinois crime statistics Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, as part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting (I-UCR) Program, the Crime in Illinois Online website serves as the state repository for crime statistics to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement.

“The new Crime in Illinois Online website helps meet the growing demand for crime data and

transparency,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Legislators, media, academia and the public

can use this data to drive public safety priorities and decisions as crime fluctuates from year-to-year in communities across Illinois.”

Information on the site includes crime rates per county, the type of offenses, trends, and

more.

The I-UCR program adopted the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) in 2021 to match the FBI’s reporting standards and developed a new crime reporting database. All Illinois law enforcement agencies are required to report data to the I-UCR program.

More information is available here.