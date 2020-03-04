Illinois State Police identifies men killed in small plane crash on I-55

LINCOLN, Ill. – The Illinois State Police have identified three men killed Tuesday morning when their small plane crashed into Interstate 55 in central Illinois.

The crash happened just before 8:50 a.m. on southbound I-55 at milepost 126 in Logan County.

The plane, a 2013 Cessna 172, departed the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, Illinois prior to the crash.

The plane burst into flames after the crash and the occupants were taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead.

The crash victims were identified as 22-year-old Mitchell Janssen of Princeville, Illinois (pilot); 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin (passenger); and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana, Illinois (passenger).

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their investigation of the crash.

